Longview woman killed, 1 man in critical condition after wreck near Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A Longview woman was killed and a Mount Enterprise man is in critical condition after a wreck Sunday night.

A DPS report states that Shaun Cooper, 39, was driving his 2016 Kia Forte southbound on FM 225 roughly four miles south of Henderson. Coming in the opposite direction was 36-year-old Conshneka Williams in a 2016 Kia Optima.

At 9:30 p.m., the report states that Cooper’s car crossed the center line and struck William’s car. She was flown to UT Health in Tyler where she later died.

Cooper was flown to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and is still in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.