Longview woman named one of three people in the world to win award in helping eradicate polio

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview woman was recognized Tuesday afternoon for her dedication to helping eradicate polio.

Shirley Griffin was surprised with the Service Award for a Polio-Free World Tuesday at a meeting of the Longview Rotary Club. Presenting the plaque was Rotary International Director Suzie Howe, who drove up from Houston for the meeting.

Griffin, a polio survivor herself, has traveled all over the world over the years in an international effort to eradicate the deadly disease.

Only three people around the globe were given the award this year and Griffin called it “the honor of my life.” She was visibly shaken and emotional when the announcement was made.

“It means so much of that I have had the honor and the pleasure to be able to give my hours to help eradicate polio,” Griffin said.

Also present was Congressman Louie Gohmert, who was a Rotarian himself before being elected to Congress in 2001. He also had a surprise gift for Griffin in honor of her achievement: a flag that had flown above the Capitol building. Griffin broke down in tears as Gohmert handed it to her.

Gohmert largely credited the work of Rotarians back in the 1950s that assisted with vaccine distribution after it was made available.

“It is well deserved and couldn’t be more proud,” Gohmert said. “I mean, Shirley Griffin really embodies the best of rotary, the service above self, but the efforts that she individually has undertaken as district governor and really working on polio plus over decades now just to try to prevent anyone from ever having to go through what she did.”

To view the criteria to win the award, click below: