Longview woman sentenced to deferred adjudication in connection to death of toddler

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview woman was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication earlier this week in connection to the death of a toddler.

Deferred adjudication is a type of probation that gives one the opportunity to keep the conviction off their criminal record.

34-year-old Shaglenda Denise Reddix was sentenced in connection to the 2018 death of a child after pleading guilty to injury of a child.

Back in March, another Longview woman, Ciara Channel Dison, was sentenced to 30 years in prison as part of a plea deal where she pleaded guilty to murder in connection to the toddler’s death.

Ciara Dison

According to an arrest affidavit, both Dison and Reddix told authorities the child was well that morning. They said they ate breakfast, watched a movie and took a nap.

Reddix said she woke before the others and went to Walmart. She told authorities when she returned, the child was crying. According to the affidavit, she said Dison said the child was crying because she wanted more snacks.

Reddix told authorities she picked up the child “and tried to nurture her,” according to documents, then took the her into the bedroom and laid her on the bed, where the child cried herself to sleep.

Reddix said 15-20 minutes later, she went back into the bedroom and noticed the child wasn’t breathing. According to the the affidavit, she told Dison, who began performing CPR. When the girl didn’t respond, Reddix told authorities, she called 911.

EMT officials responded and took her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police who viewed the body at the hospital noticed contusions on her face, according to the affidavit.

A search of the apartment revealed red stains on the bedroom and kitchen walls that tested positive for human blood. The distance between the blood stains and the floor, according to official statements, was consistent with the child’s height.

Detectives also noticed hair, consistent with human hair, around the stain. A stain on the kitchen wall, under the kitchen counter, was consistent with the size of the laceration in the back the child’s head, according to a detective’s statement.

Police asked Dison about the child’s injuries, according to the affidavit, and she “stated the child had no injuries.”

Detectives continued to investigate, and an autopsy was performed on the child’s body on Jan. 8.

On March 14, the medical examiner ruled the child’s death a homicide. The official cause of death was described as cerebral hypoxia resulting from force injuries of the head.

On March 20, according to official records, Dison told police she had a seizure while holding the child and fell face-first onto the floor with the child clutched to her chest. She said she didn’t know which part of the child’s body hit the floor.

She said she never mentioned the seizure before because she was worried that CPS would decide she was unfit to raise her daughter, according to the affidavit.

The medical examiner issued an opinion that the child’s injuries occurred 24-48 hours prior to the 911 call, which was recorded at 3:39 p.m. His opinion also stated he believed the child’s injuries were such that it would have been apparent that she was in distress and in need of medical attention.

Detectives concluded Dison and Reddix were the only ones with the child from 7 a.m. on Jan. 5, until EMS providers arrived on Jan. 6.

According to the arrest affidavit, detectives had sufficient cause to believe Dison inflicted the child’s injuries and Reddix was present when she was injured and neglected to inform law enforcement.