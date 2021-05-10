Longview’s 4th of July celebration returns with a Texas country music legend

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fireworks and Freedom Celebration will be returning this year at the Longview Convention Complex at 100 Grand Blvd.

The fireworks display and event will feature food vendors and headline Texas country music legend Mark Chesnutt in concert with Jon Stork as an opening act.

Gates for the event will open at 4 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Admission and parking for the event will be free.

