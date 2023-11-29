LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A Longview restaurant has announced they will permanently close their business at the end of the year.
After serving for 17 years, the Kobee Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Pub announced they will close after Dec. 31, 2023 to “move on to different things.”
According to a statement, the restaurant thanked everyone who supported them throughout the past 17 years and claimed it was a privilege to serve the community.
“Thank you for all the love, the hate, the support, the bashes, everything positive and negative as well, that help us shape and strive who we are, and after 17 years, it is bittersweet to be closing, but it is time to focus on something different. Hopefully people will support the next owners or business that will open after us. But for the current owners, it is time to hang it up and spend more time with family. Again, I cannot say thank you enough. We love this community and city. ARIGATOU GOZAIMASU.”Kobee Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Pub