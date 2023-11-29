LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A Longview restaurant has announced they will permanently close their business at the end of the year.

After serving for 17 years, the Kobee Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Pub announced they will close after Dec. 31, 2023 to “move on to different things.”

According to a statement, the restaurant thanked everyone who supported them throughout the past 17 years and claimed it was a privilege to serve the community.