LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Time is running out to apply for Longview’s Mayor Mack scholarship.

Four graduating seniors have the opportunity to receive $2000 to put towards their college courses.

To apply you need to write a one page, 500 word essay about a topic of your choice. There’s one simple goal, impress Mayor Mack.

All funds for these scholarships come from Mayor Mack’s and Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara’s annual stipends.

The deadline to submit applications is next Tuesday, Feb. 28.

For more information on how to apply, click here.