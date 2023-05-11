TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department announced the completion of their new Crime Scene Building, which will help them investigate cases for years to come.

For years, the Tyler Police Department Crime Scene Investigators have worked out of a room the size of a closet. The Tyler City Council gave TPD $275,000 in May 2021 to fund investigation efforts, which allowed them to use a location previously occupied by an AT&T store.

“This new crime scene facility is a huge upgrade to what they had before,” said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler PD Public Information Officer.

Now, the team of four is able to work on several cases at the same time.

“Just having the room to move around and do what we need to do to complete our case is amazing,” said Sgt. Jeffery Rackliff, Supervisor of Crime Scene Investigations.

A look inside the Tyler PD Crime Scene Building

A special camera rig was built for the room, making it easier to photograph evidence.

“The room itself can be completely blacked out for specialized photography, using infrared and ultraviolet lights with special cameras,” Rackliff said.

The department also added a garage to help with the testing and processing of vehicles.

“Sometimes we would have to come here at night, cover a vehicle with a tarp, and try to control the light. That way, it was very difficult to do so,” Rackliff said.

With a larger facility and higher quality equipment, the new building could reduce the time that it takes to solve the case.

“It’s a quantum leap in capabilities, it’s having the equipment to do it better and faster,” Rackliff said.

“It’s just a wonderful thing for the city and for the police department,” said Erbaugh.

The Tyler Police Department says the new crime scene lab wouldn’t have been possible without the people of Tyler and the city.