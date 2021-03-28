LOOK: New video shows tornado damage, debris across East Texas

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) – Crews are spending their Sunday morning assessing damage from the tornado in Mount Enterprise last night.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, they’ve had a number of donations and are not currently in need of any additional supplies for recovery efforts at this time.

Damage assessments and community organized cleanup efforts are underway as of Sunday morning. Gas service was cut off to a large portion of Mount Enterprise so the provider can assess and make repairs to their system.

According to SWEPCO, there are 158 customer outages in the Mt. Enterprise area as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said crews are working to clear trees, debris and downed power lines from roadways.

There is widespread damage throughout the width of the county, with several injuries and at least one fatality reported.

“Also please keep those members of our community in your prayers who suffered the loss of their homes, but more devastating, the loss of their loved ones.” Sheriff Kevin Lake

The sheriff’s office said that Precincts 1 and 4 suffered the most damage, both having roughly 60 trees down.

Photos from last night before cleanup efforts show plenty of debris on the ground and uprooted trees.

Sheriff Lake asked that anyone who has loved ones still unaccounted for to contact and let someone know. The sheriff’s office number is (903) 693-0333.

Those in need of assistance can also contact the American Red Cross, who will be in East Texas today.