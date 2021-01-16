Loop 571 shut down in Rusk County while DPS on scene of double fatal crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Two people were pronounced dead Saturday night following a crash in Rusk County.

According to the county Office of Emergency Management, the crash was reported before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Loop 571 and Farm-to-Market Road 13.

TxDOT requested to shut down the Loop at Highway 64. All southbound traffic is being rerouted to SH 64.

No word on how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash, but DPS has confirmed two people were killed.

The identity of those killed have not been released at the time of this writing.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as more information is released.