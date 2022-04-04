PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Louisiana man is dead and an East Texas woman injured after a two vehicle crash just outside Carthage last Friday morning.

According to DPS, Lou Marie Chance, 46, of Tenaha, was driving westbound on the shoulder of State Highway 315 at a slow rate of speed when she turned left into the lane of travel. That’s where she was hit by Allen Leachmn, 63, of Ruston, Louisiana.

Leachman was pronounced dead at the scene, while Chance was taken to a Carthage hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.