TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 48 months on Wednesday for a federal firearms violation in East Texas.

Marland Gibson, 53, was arrested on March 20, 2021 after he was stopped for speeding on I-20 in Gregg County.

“During the traffic stop, it was determined Gibson had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Marion County, Indiana on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon,” officials said.

A search of Gibson’s car uncovered a handgun hidden in a compartment behind the dashboard. Officials said a suitcase in the trunk of the car was found to contain another firearm and multiple rounds of assorted ammunition. Further investigation found him to be a convicted felon.

Gibson was found guilty at trial in April of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and was sentenced on Wednesday by a U.S. District Judge in Tyler.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts, and was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.