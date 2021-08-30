Louisiana residents seek safety in East Texas, local organizations step up to help with disaster relief

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many have made their way out of Louisiana after Hurricane Ida took aim at their communities.

Some of those residents have found safety in East Texas. Sunnie Mire and her husband Brodi, were among those who made the decision to leave. They are from Morgan City and are familiar with hurricane season.

“We figured Ida was gonna be pretty bad, based on their predictions so we decided it was best to evacuate,” Sunnie says. She adds that they don’t usually evacuate, but the severity of this storm was enough to change their minds.

A local American Red Cross stepped up to take care of our neighbors to the East. They saw firsthand the damage that was left behind after Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but they say that they were called to help anyone who needs it.

“We’ve moved truck loads of cots, blankets, comfort kits, tens of thousands of ready to eat meals, in anticipation of the power being out,” Tammy Prater, the executive director for the organization, said.

Prater added that so far, more than 500 people have signed up to volunteer. She said that plays a big part in how much help they are able to provide.

However, they are not the only ones who will be making the trip across state lines to deliver resources.

“Before the storm arrived, we had already identified the first feeding team to go in, and the first chainsaw team to go in with it,” Wally Leyerle, a task force director for disaster relief said.

The organizations said that they will help as long as it is needed, because they know the effects of this hurricane will last long after the storm is gone. They are always needing extra hands and finances when doing this work, so if you would like to contribute to the relief you can do so at the links provided below.

A few ways to help are donating to the Red Cross and or becoming a volunteer.