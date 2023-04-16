TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Teammates, students and loved ones are grieving the loss of Tatum High School football player, Braden Mimbs, after he tragically died Friday.

Those who knew him gathered Sunday for a prayer service.

“We’re all hurting, we’re all going through, and just being able to come together and pray together, it helps a lot,” said Pastor for Restoration Outreach Ministries, Nakia Smith.

Loved ones will remember Mimbs as a talented, hardworking young man with a passion for football.

“Braden was one of those guys that, you know his teammates loved. He had a lot of really close friends in and on the football team and you know there’s nothing negative you could say about Braden Mimbs that’s for sure,” said head football coach Whitney Keeling.

The entire community is grieving together, leaning on each other to process such a devastating loss.

“Coming together with this vigil and this praying and as a community, as a whole I think that the healing starts as a whole not just as an individual,” added Smith.

Mimbs’ coach comforted the high schooler’s family during this unimaginable time.

“We had a good cry together yesterday morning and you know, they’re grieving obviously for sure and you know there’s no answers that I can give to her, but what a great young man and a great family,” said Keeling.

Keeling said the Tatum Eagles are dedicating this upcoming season to Mimbs, and keeping him in their hearts while on the field.

“He wouldn’t have wanted us to sit around and do nothing. He would want us to continue to work hard and get prepared for the season for sure, and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” added Keeling.

