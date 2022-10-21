LOVELADY, Texas (KETK) – The love of high school football in East Texas is not limited to the larger communities.

The passion also runs deep in small towns. On Friday, KETK went to Lovelady to spotlight their football team that is doing great things.

The city has a population of 679. It is often by-passed by travelers heading south to Trinity and north to Tyler.

Additionally, their football team, the Lovelady Lions is doing a good job. Residents also describe themselves as a tight knit family who look out for each other.

“In Lovelady, here we got a saying ‘We can. We will.’ We are all brothers, and we are all family around here and everyone knows each other. That’s why we got each others back. I feel like we got a better bond here than other cities or little towns. I don’t know we got a different feeling toward each other,” said Brady McCullough, a Lovelady freshman.

Looking out for each other not only carries throughout the community, but also out on the field.

The Lovelady Lions are a 2- A school and are 6 and 0 on the year looking for their seventh straight win on Friday.