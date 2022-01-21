Love’s Travel Stops adds new location in Smith County, donates $2000 to local fire department

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – A Love’s Travel Stop was opened in Winona on Thursday, Jan. 20. In addition to its grand opening, Love’s also donated $2000 to the Winona Volunteer Fire Department.

“We’re excited to join two new communities today in Texas and Illinois,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Combined, these two states have 108 Love’s, where customers can stop to get the amenities they’re looking for including Bean-to-cup coffee or an array of drinks and fresh food made daily.”

The store in Winona will be open 24/7 and will offer the following amenities:

  • More than 12,000 square feet
  • Godfather’s Pizza and Subway (Opening Jan. 24)
  • 113 truck parking spaces
  • 86 car parking spaces
  • 25 RV spaces
  • Eight diesel bays
  • Eight showers
  • Laundry facilities
  • CAT scale
  • Speedco (Opening later)
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
  • Brand-name snacks
  • Fresh Kitchen concept
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories
  • Dog park

