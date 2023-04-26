LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Lowell Holloway Furniture store announced on Tuesday that they will be closing for good and holding a 4-day store closing sale this weekend.

The sale will be taking place from Thursday April 27 to Monday May 1 and doors will open each day at 9:30 a.m.

In a Facebook post, they shared a picture of their closing sale flyer saying that all inventory must go and that customers could get up to 70% off during the sale. In a message to their customers, they shared the following statement:

“Over the last 72 years you have become our customers and our friends. After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our store forever! From our family to yours – we say thank you for being a part of our family story!” Mr. Hubert Akins and Family, Lowell Holloway Furniture

The sale will end on Monday May 1 at 6 p.m. and take place at Lowell Holloway Furniture on 836 W. Marshall Avenue in Longview.