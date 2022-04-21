KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A lucky Kilgore College student won a brand new SUV on Thursday.

This was a part of the third annual Cruise for Success car giveaway. The event also included a crawfish boil in the Lee Mall/Mike Miller Plaza on the Kilgore College campus.

Ceremonies began at 11 a.m. when they introduced 10 finalists. The first eight students to get their names drawn won $500. With the two remaining students, they drew two car fobs. Only one started the new car.

The student with the lucky car fob got to drive away in a new car from Patterson Chevrolet of Kilgore, and the runner-up got $1,000.

“We are so thankful for Patterson Chevrolet of Kilgore and all of our other wonderful sponsors for their commitment to this program and the success of our students,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, Kilgore College President. “None of this would have been possible without our partnership with Patterson Chevrolet in Kilgore – a true community partner dedicated to the success of our students.”

Steve Torrence, a Kilgore College graduate and award-winning race car driver, spoke at the event as the spokesperson for Cruise for Success. Managing partner for Patterson Chevrolet and Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Kilgore Rickey Clark also spoke at the event.

There were also performances by the KC Twirlers, the KC Drumline and music by DJ Hollywood.