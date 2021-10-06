Lufkin 10-year-old boy killed in accident at rodeo in Louisiana

BEAUREGARD PARISH, Louisiana (KETK) – A 10-year-old Lufkin boy was killed in an accident in Louisiana Sunday afternoon.

Legend Williamson was riding a horse in the warm-up pen at the Texas Junior High Rodeo at the Beauregard Parish Covered Arena. The horse reared up and fell on him after the animal suffered a “suspected heart attack or brain aneurysm,” according to Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond.

Denmond said the horse died instantly while Williamson was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Denmond could not say why the Texas Junior High Rodeo was being held in Louisiana.

Our prayers and thoughs go out to the Williamson and entire rodeo community. Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond

According to Williamson’s obituary, he was a fifth-grader at LEAD Academy in Lufkin. The write-up said he was “a friend to everyone,” and “his contagious smile, firm handshake, and a good ‘yes sir’ was enough to melt anyone’s heart and gain their respect.”

A tribute was made to Williamson on the Kirbyville Auction Barn Facebook page.

The strangest phenomenon happens to us. When one of us is hurting, all of us hurt. You may not even know them, but it still hurts.

The obituary stated that his funeral will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the United Pentecostal Campground Tabernacle with Dr. John W. Greene, Pastor Jeremy Yancey, and Pastor Gary Rowe officiating. Interment will follow in Manning Cemetery.

To read more about Legend, click here.