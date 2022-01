LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teen was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

DPS received a tip that eventually resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for 17-year-old Bradon Grable, who was taken into custody at his residence without incident.

Grable was booked into the Angelina County Jail on three felony offenses.

The investigation is ongoing, DPS said.