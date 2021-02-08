Lufkin added as COVID-19 vaccination hub

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Department of State Health services designated Lufkin as a COVID-19 vaccination hub Friday.

2,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will reach Angelina County the week of Feb. 8, and are being shipped to the Angelina County and Cities Health District in Lufkin.

Angelina County has received vaccine shipments almost every week since they first rolled out in December. With its new designation as a vaccine hub, Angelina County should receive shipments of the vaccine weekly.

As of now, there is no specific amount of doses guaranteed.

The ACCHD website states that the deep East Texas area will soon have an online sign-up for vaccine slots for the public. They say that information regarding public vaccine sign-ups will be placed on various community websites including pages for the city and county government and area hospitals.

The goal of vaccine hubs is to provide more people with the vaccine and give them a simpler way to sign up for appointments. According to DSHS, providers focus on areas and populations hardest hit by the virus.

Priority populations include those who fall into Phase 1A or 1B. Phase 1A includes front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes people ages 65 and up, or people 16 and up with health conditions that increase their risk of severe illness.

ACCHD says they are working with the East Texas medical community and local government officials to get people in priority populations vaccinated first. They hope to hold more vaccination clinics soon at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin.

The DSHS website asks that people not show up at a vaccine hub without first signing up or checking that provider’s instructions for scheduling.