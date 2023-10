LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department has shut down Martin Luther King Drive past the Kirksey Drive intersection to Loop 287 due to a brush fire.

The Lufkin Fire Department is on the scene and said the fire is not endangering any nearby structures.

According to a release, the closure will not impact the Dunbar Elementary traffic, but the school will only be accessible from Kurth Drive.

Pinewood Park is also accessible from Kurth Drive.