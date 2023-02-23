LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin car caught on fire during a test drive on Thursday, authorities said.

The Lufkin Police Department and Fire Department were called to the blaze in the 500 block of North Timberland Drive at approximately 1 p.m. When firefighters made it to the scene, they saw a Ford sedan with flames emerging from under the hood. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, and police directed traffic.

A man and woman were inside the car, and they told law enforcement they had taken the car out for a test drive, then they saw that smoke was coming from the air vents. The pair pulled into the parking lot of an In N Out Daiquiri at 500 North Timberland Drive before the car caught on fire.

The car occupants were able to exit the vehicle and no one was injured, Lufkin police said.