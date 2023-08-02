LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – 12 members of Harmony Hill Baptist Church who were stuck in Niger after a coup that had happened in the country, have safely arrived in Italy, according to the church.

“Last night the Lord answered our prayers to make a way for our team to start their trip home,” the church said in a release. “Our church family wants to thank our local Mayor Mark Hicks, Congressman Pete Sessions and Senator Ted Cruz for making our team a priority and for working hard to get our team out.”

The church said they also wanted to thank the representatives from Italy who made room on a flight for the team Tuesday night, and shared photos of them from the Colosseum in Rome.

“We ask that the community continue to pray for our team, the people of Niger and the families awaiting the safe arrival of their loved ones,” the church said.