LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin city council unanimously approved the appointment of Kevin Gee as city manager.

He has served as interim city manager since February 2022 and was previously assistant city manager of public works. Gee joined the City of Lufkin in 2018 as director of engineering services.

“During his six months as interim city manager, Kevin has exemplified strong leadership skills while working well with city council to move the desires of the community forward,” Mayor Mark Hicks said. “He’s a licensed engineer which is very beneficial in city management because of the city’s infrastructure not to mention the upcoming ARPA projects.”

He is from Jasper and received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering at Texa A&M University. The city said his work experience includes more than 25 years with state and local governments. He has worked with many East Texas cities and counties and as a consultant engineer at an architecture and engineering firm in Lufkin.

“I am honored to be chosen as manager,” Gee said. “The City of Lufkin has exceptional

employees, and we have many exciting things on the horizon. I am looking forward to continuing

the progress we are making.”