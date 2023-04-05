LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin City Council is considering the approval of an ordinance that would place stricter regulations on establishments that are labeled as BYOB (bring your own bottle).

The intent of the ordinance is to better differentiate between approved nightclubs that are regulated under “indoor commercial amusement” and those that are not licensed or permitted by Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Lufkin City Attorney Kristi Skillern said city staff found it necessary to better regulate BYOB establishments that are not currently defined by zoning ordinances.

BYOB establishments can negatively impact residential areas during late night and early mornings due to noise and congestion and additional traffic, Skillern said in Tuesday’s city council meeting.

According to Skillern, BYOB establishments have been associated with violent and nonviolent criminal activity and the venues had “adverse effects on the community,” with increased crime such as alcohol offenses and citizen noise and parking complaints.

City officials also said without the amended ordinance, there is a limited ability of city staff to make sure the venues are compliant with state and local regulations and the city’s overall zoning plan.

The new classification will allow for more consistent enforcement of building codes, including fire prevention and protection for the safety of patrons. Neighbors would also be allowed to voice their concerns, Skillern said.

Approval under special use permits within limited zoning classifications will allow the city council to approve or disapprove in a more consistent way.

The approval of the new ordinance was unanimously recommended by the planning and zoning department, Skillern said.

City officials said that there are currently two BYOB venues in Lufkin city limits and one in Angelina County that had a shooting recently.

City officials said the following criteria differentiate BYOB events from casual gatherings:

Open to the public

Have social media posts promoting “BYOB”

Have cover charges

“This would just allow planning and zoning the ability to get some info, find out what they’re actually doing and put the correct special use permit to them at that time,” Skillern said.

City officials said the new ordinance could help law enforcement because they weren’t allowed into an event recently.

City staff gave an example of an instance where the ordinance would be applicable. They said a motorcycle repair shop recently started having late-night benefits where they gave away beer, sandwiches, sold tickets and had about 100 people in the building.

Officials said the venue was not rated for that high of a capacity and gave the business a “substandard unsafe structure tag.”

Skillern said the requirement of the ordinance is that the establishment is BYOB and must have one of the following criteria:

Low lighting

A dance floor

Loud music

The City council unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance and a future vote.