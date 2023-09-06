LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin city council on Sept. 5 expressed its support for Twin Disc, Inc. to become the city’s first foreign trade zone “active operator.”

The city council voted unanimously in its 5 p.m. meeting, to provide a letter of endorsement to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Foreign Trade Zones Board on Twin Disc’s behalf. The federal board has final approval on a business’ active operator status to ensure the accompanying ad valorem tax exemption is in the public interest.

Upon approval, a portion of Twin Disc’s inventory will be exempt. “Twin Disc is the first company to leverage the FTZ, and with its passage, our community is excited to watch Twin Disc grow and prosper in Lufkin,” Lufkin Economic Development Director Bob Samford said.

With community support, Twin Disc is primed for application approval. Under Twin Disc’s active operator status, the city will retain its FTZ designation and remain a strong competitor for new international business.

“The FTZ will continue to attract international activity, supply chain jobs, and diversified investments to East Texas,” Samford said. “The Economic Development Corporation is optimistic about future opportunities that equal long-term, generational jobs.”