Lufkin city manager announces retirement

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin City Manager Bruce Green announced his retirement Wednesday after serving the city for more than a decade.

“It has been an honor to serve the City of Lufkin through the years as city attorney, deputy city manager

and city manager,” Green said. “I appreciate the many kindnesses extended to me by city council members

and city employees along the way.”

Green’s retirement will be effective Jan. 31, 2022. The Lufkin City Council will appoint an interim city manager at a special-called council meeting in January.

Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks said Green has been an asset to the city and that he will be missed.

“Bruce led us through some difficult times this past year – from the challenges of the winter storm to

budget issues. Our city is in a better financial position because of Bruce’s extraordinary work

on the budget. He leaves the city in a good financial position to continue the city’s near- and long-term

goals for all of Lufkin.” mark hicks, lufkin mayor

Green started doing legal contract work with the city in 2007 and transitioned to city attorney in 2009.

He was promoted to deputy city manager in 2017 and named city manager last year.

In a press release, the city said that Green helped the city successfully manage the financial crisis created by COVID-19 and the winter storm.

“The city has come through those challenges stronger, and it is now time for me to retire from city

employment,” Green said. “By retiring from my post at this time, the city council will have ample time to

select a successor well before the annual budget process begins in the late spring.”