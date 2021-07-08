UPDATE: New owners of downtown Lufkin building are removing mural as part of renovations

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The new owners of a downtown Lufkin building that displays a large mural say they are removing the removal as part of plans to renovate the building and add windows.

The 15-foot by 48-foot Lufkin-Conroe Communications mural at Frank and First streets depicts scenes from the early days of telephone communication and includes a woman using an early version of using a phone and an operator at work.

The building used to be owned by the city was bought last year by Lee TranServices Inc.

Gene Lee, CEO of Lee TranService released the following statement.

“We at Lee TranServices are proud of our city’s history. We are appreciative of those who paved the way for us and have great respect for their hard work and commitment.

“As a company, we are celebrating our 37th year in business here in Lufkin. During that time, we have never owned a building and decided it was time to change that situation. As CEO of Lee TranServices, it was important to me that we remain downtown and the City Parks and Recreation building fit that need.

“Renovation revealed windows had been bricked over. It is important for the wellbeing of our employees to have as much natural light as possible, so the decision was made to reopen some of the existing windows and add new ones. Unfortunately, this is resulting in the removal of the mural.

“We are focused on the future and being one of the best businesses to work for in the city. This includes having our employees work in one of the best office spaces in Lufkin.

“We look forward to continuing to thrive and grow right here in Lufkin, as well as contributing to the revitalization and restoration of our downtown area.”

City officials say they have fielded complaints about the mural is being removed but there is nothing they can do about it.

“During the past two days, the city has received numerous phone calls from citizens concerned about a Lufkin-Conroe Communications mural being altered by a construction crew in downtown Lufkin,” says a posting on the city’s Facebook page.

The mural at Frank and First street was painted in 1988 by Lance Hunter, an art professor at Northeastern State University. It is one of five murals by Hunter throughout the downtown area that depicts historic businesses or tales of Lufkin.