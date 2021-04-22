Lufkin crews working to fix broken water main

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin city crews are working on a water main break near Tractor Supply and Rose Nail Spa off U.S. 59 south.

The city expects water service in the area to be affected for most of the evening until repairs are completed.

Crews are working to expose the main line so they can diagnose the issue. According to Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, they do not know the exact cause of the break yet.

Once the repair is made, residents should not have to boil their water before resuming regular use.

Photo courtesy of Jessica Pebsworth

Photo courtesy of Jessica Pebsworth

KETK will keep you updated as we get more information.