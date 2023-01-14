LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fire that was reported at 8:53 a.m. on Sat. Jan. 14, has destroyed a home and two vehicles in the Crown Colony subdivision of Lufkin, according to officials.

A press release said that when firefighters got to the scene of the fire, the Baltrusol Court home was already “heavily involved in flames.” Officials said that firefighters were able to take down some of the larger flames but the home and two vehicles in the garage are a total loss.

The family that lived in the house did manage to escape the home unharmed before first responders arrived and no surrounding homes where damaged, according to the press release.

Firefighters were continuing to monitor the house for hotspots as of 11:45 p.m. and Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, officials said.