Lufkin firefighters lend a hand to Louisiana residents impacted by Hurricane Ida

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- Lufkin firefighters are lending a helping hand to Louisiana residents, who were impacted by Hurricane Ida.

A group of first responders traveled to the neighboring state one day after the category four storm made landfall.

Assistant Chief Ryan Watson said, although flood waters have subsided significantly since they arrived in hard-hit Jean Lafitte, there is much work that needs to be done.

“There’s still the mud, the debris. There’s some wind damage, lots of stuff that they’re going to have to clean up, and we’re going to help them as much as we can,” he said.

Wind speeds of up to 150 mph combined with heavy rain, damaged buildings, and left trees and power lines littered in the street. Millions of residents were also left without power.

Watson added, in between clean up, his team has been handing out water and food at distribution centers. They don’t want to leave until they can confidently say they’ve made a difference.

“Being firefighters, we’re just always willing to help and want to help others that need our help. Whether it’s our community, statewide, nationwide…if there’s a request and we’re available we’re going to go help,” he said.

The Lufkin firefighters will be there for at least 14 days. Chief Watson is asking for prayers for his team and all of the families dealing with the destruction.