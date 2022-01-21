Lufkin High School cheerleaders set to perform at largest competition in the world

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin High School Panther cheerleading team has wrapped up their last practice, before loading up and heading to Dallas to compete at the National Cheerleading Association competition.

They have waited years for this opportunity, but the Covid-19 pandemic has set them back in being able to perform. A lot of these girls haven’t competed since freshman year.

But before getting to the competition, you have to be invited to attend and the Lufkin cheer team did just that at their at-home cheer camp this summer.

The coaches for NCA decided that this team had the necessary skill set to compete at an event at this level. The competition is made up of teams from all across the country, but in Lufkin’s division, they will be competing against 7 other Texas teams.

The Panthers have spent the last several months preparing for a brief moment on the mat.

“They have 2 minutes and 30 seconds to showcase all of the hours we have put in,” Kirstie Russell, the head cheer coach, said.

Some of these girls have been with the team since their freshman year, and have faced setbacks trying to get to this moment.

“Our routine has changed, the number of people in the routine has changed due to injuries and illnesses,” Russell adds. “But the girls couldn’t be more excited to give it all they’ve got, with a team that has turned into family. “Being with them for 4 years every single day for 4 years, so I’m just really excited to do this one last time with them,” says senior Jayme Cates.

They will spend all weekend in Dallas. It is a two-day competition, with the first day being preliminaries and their score is weighted at 25%. The second day will be weighted 75%, and an overall average will be calculated and those scores will determine their placement in the competition.