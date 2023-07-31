LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Friends, family, teammates and staff gathered at Lufkin High School on Thursday to dedicate their new Indoor Athletic Training Center to beloved athlete T.J. Turner.

Turner, also known as “the Gentle Giant” was a track and football star for Lufkin ISD. He was a state finalist in shot put during his senior year and was on the 1982 Freshman All-American team at University of Houston as a defensive lineman. According to Lufkin ISD, he led the Cougars in sacks for three of his four seasons.

He was drafted in the third round by the Miami Dolphins in 1986 and played defensive end and nose tackle from 1986 to 1992.

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD

Turner died from a stroke in 2009 but his memory lives on with his children, family and friends. Lufkin High School’s new T.J. Turner Training Center will serve as a memorial to his life and legacy for years to come.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility was attended by Turner’s wife Kathy, Superintendent Lynn Torres, Athletic Director Coach Todd Quick, Deputy Superintendent Kurt Stephens and Charles Trout, a classmate of Turner’s. Trout wrote the proposal to consider naming something after Turner.

According to Lufkin ISD, Kathy said “her husband would just be tickled to know that the Lufkin community did this for him.”