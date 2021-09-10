Lufkin High School, local businesses without water due to water main break

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- Lufkin High School and local businesses do not have water due to a water main break.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, Lufkin Ford, Southern Tractor, Jarvis Equipment, Chevron, and Love’s will not have water for several hours due to the issue.

“An emergency crew is on the way,” Asst. City Manager Jason Arnold said. “Barring a setback, it shouldn’t be a tough repair.”

Lufkin ISD is having a home football game on Friday, and school officials have been notified of the water main break.

The school is going to try to bring portable toilets for the football event.

“Though we can’t promise we’ll have service restored by kickoff, we will repair the issue as quickly as possible,” Arnold said.

Currently, there don’t appear to be any homes affected.

Lufkin police also said they will share updates to inform the community.