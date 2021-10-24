Lufkin High School marching band heading to first ever UIL State Military Marching Championship

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin High School Panther Marching Band is participating in the first ever UIL State Military Marching Championship for the 5A/6A classification, according to Lufkin ISD.

On Oct. 16, the Panther Marching Band earned first division ratings from all judges at the UIL Region 21 Marching Contest, and this allowed them to move onto the upcoming contest.

The event is happening on Oct. 27 at Pine Tree ISD Pirate Stadium. 11 bands will be performing in the championship.

All of the bands will participate in the prelims Wednesday afternoon. Then, five bands will move onto the finals Wednesday evening.

Afterwards, the bands will be ranked from first through fifth place.

The top three bands will be given UIL state champion first, second and third place trophies. Students will also get gold, silver or bronze medals.

George Little, the Director of Bands at Lufkin ISD mentioned, the group is excited for the competition.

“Prior to the creation of this contest, the only option for military bands to participate in UIL comparison based marching competitions was to compete against corps style marching bands. We are very grateful to UIL for sanctioning this pilot program, and to the National Association of Military Marching Bands for running the contest, so that the military marching style can be celebrated in an “apples to apples” comparison based contest,” he said.

Ticket prices for the state military marching contest are $20 for prelims, $20 for finals or $35 for a prelims/finals combo package. Children under the age of three can get in for free.

For a full schedule, click here. For a live stream of the event, click here and scroll down until you find the live stream link.