LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Two Lufkin principals and the CTE director kissed farm animals on Monday to raise money for the Lufkin High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

The FCCLA is a career focused student organization. Members are able to carry out community service, attend leadership conferences and prepare for college.

CTE Director Stephen Rhoades participated in the fundraiser.

Lufkin High School Principal Dr. Andre Emmons, Associate Principal Harlan Neal and CTE Director Stephen Rhoades participated in the fundraiser, wrote Lufkin ISD.

The money from the fundraiser will help students pay for local, state and national affiliation dues.

Students had to raise $1,000 in order to have their principals kiss the animals, and they achieved their goal. The event happened during lunch time.

Rhoades said he only kisses champions and he planted a nice peck on Evan Ehrlich’s lamb named Lambo. Neal also participated and applied ChapStick before he kissed the lamb.

Emmons closed out the event by giving a smooch to Skunk, Bree Hodges’ goat. The educators said they were happy the students could raise funds for the FCCLA.