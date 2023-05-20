LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A senior baseball player from Lufkin High School died in a car crash on Friday afternoon, Lufkin ISD said.

Lance Modisette, class of 2023, was killed in a car crash that happened during an outing with some of his teammates near Nacogdoches, according to Lufkin Panther Sports.

Modisette was a member of the Lufkin Panther baseball team and the Thundering 13 baseball team. According to Lufkin Panther Sports, he was scheduled to graduate next Friday.

Lufkin ISD said that counselors will be available on Monday morning for students.

On Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m., Lufkin Panther Baseball field will host a vigil conducted by Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald, lead pastor of Denman Avenue Baptist Church to honor Modisette.