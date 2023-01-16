LUFKIN, TX (KETK)- Ovelia Coleman was raised in Lufkin during the civil rights movement and was faced with good and bad daily.

“I was actually afraid,” said Ovelia Coleman, Lufkin resident.

Now she continues to march every year in honor of everything Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did for her rights.

“I never thought that I would see not going to the back door to get a hamburger, that was going on when I was here, segregated water fountains you know,” said Coleman.

This year they began a march at the Lufkin ISD District Education Center towards Jones Park, and Coleman and event organizers say it stands as a great reminder.

“It reminds especially younger generations what our forefathers have done for us, it’s important to us also because it shows that there was a reason for the civil rights movement,” said Ivorie Ford, sponsor.

More children continue to get involved in the celebration and to learn their history. This year they held a poster and essay contest for them.

“They need to know why it’s easier for them to be in position to be in different organizations, it was because of Martin Luther King,” said Robert Shankle, event organizer.

Colman says she hopes the event will continue to grow and everyone will remember one thing.

“Bring everybody together in peace in Jesus name, I mean we are all human people,” said Coleman.