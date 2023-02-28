LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Starting March 1, the municipal court in Lufkin is offering a warrant amnesty program through April 18.

This means anyone with an active outstanding warrant is encouraged to take this opportunity to save some money and get a fresh start.

All warrant fees will be removed when you contact the court and pay half of what you owe or start a payment plan for the full amount.

Also, anyone who pays in full will save 20% off the fine amount.

For more information you can visit their website.