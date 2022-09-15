LUFKIN, ISD (KETK) – In a statement on Thursday, Lufkin ISD announced they are applying for the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant to provide each of its campuses with a ballistic shield to protect school officers from an event like Uvalde.

Gov. Greg Abbott approved a $50 million grant for the purchase of ballistic shields for schools. The money comes from $105.5 million Abbott and state lawmakers set aside in June 2023 after the Uvalde shooting.

“The State of Texas is working to ensure our law enforcement partners across the state are able to protect our children, teachers, and schools as the new school year begins. These new funds will give law enforcement officers expanded access to training for active shooter scenarios, as well as critical protective equipment,” said Abbott.

Lufkin ISD is the largest school district in Angelina County with an enrollment of more than 7,000 students, and 1,350 faculty and staff.

“The grant is non-matching, which means there’s no cost associated with this grant, and it will cover 100% of the cost of the ballistic shields,” said Jeff Taylor, Lufkin ISD police officer.

Lufkin ISD PD is tasked with covering 14 campus locations, and 9 other facilities throughout the district. They work hand in hand with Lufkin PD on various training topics which includes ALERRT Training, manual door breaching techniques, barricaded subjects and other dynamic entry methods.

Lufkin ISD is applying for 16 ballistic shields in the grant. “That provides one for every officer and a couple of spares. The total cost for 16 shields is $10,199.84,” said Taylor.