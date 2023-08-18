LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- The Lufkin ISD school board decided not to discuss Tuesday’s special meeting which granted the superintendent paid admin leave at Thursday night’s meeting.

The Lufkin ISD school board held their regular scheduled meeting, and the school district’s attorney said they were not surprised over the public backlash they received from the decision made at Tuesday’s special meeting.

That meeting resulted the board voting to give superintendent Lynn Torres paid administrative leave as well as accept her retirement and resulted in unhappiness from some members of the public.

“One of them in particular [was] mostly unhappy with what’s going on,” said Lufkin ISD Attorney Wayne Haglund. “It really wasn’t any surprise there at all.”

The other big topic at Tuesday’s meeting was a Prince tribute convocation concert that sparked outrage from community members over the money spent.

While the topic was not brought up Thursday night, the School Board President Kristi Gay said the event was something they usually don’t put on.

“The concert was a departure of what we typically have,” said Gay. “It’s very common for us to have a speaker but they are normally someone who relates to an educator or to leadership.”

Gay said the board didn’t know about the performance ahead of time and it was unexpected.

“Some of the lyrics and the language that are in songs that’s something you might do with your friends on a Saturday night is different than what you would expect at the workplace,” Gay said.

Haglund said he’s still gathering information on the concert including the cost and that the investigation is still ongoing.

He added the findings should be completed sometime next week.