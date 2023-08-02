LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin ISD named a longtime peace officer as their new chief of police for the school district.

David Garza, former chief of police at Diboll ISD, is replacing Jay Jost who retired after 37 years of service.

Garza received a criminal justice degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and attended Police Academy at Kilgore College. He has been a Master Peace Officer for 26 years, working at the Lufkin Police Department and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. During his time at the TABC on a special investigations unit, he was appointed to the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force.

“The kids are our future; protecting them and keeping them safe is not only our duty but our moral responsibility,” Garza said. “I chose Lufkin because this is where I started my law enforcement career and would like to end it here building a great department. I am excited about my new adventure as Chief of Police for Lufkin ISD PD managing and supervising some great officers at a great school district.”

While at Lufkin PD, he served in different capacities including patrol, community policing, narcotics investigator (undercover and criminal interdiction), detective (Criminal Investigation Division), patrol corporal, corporal traffic enforcement section (supervised traffic officers and crossing guards), and was a member of SRT Team and sniper team.

“We are pleased to welcome Chief Garza to the Lufkin Panther family,” LISD Superintendent Lynn Torres said “He comes to us with a wide range of experiences in law enforcement and the respect of many local agencies. I know that he will strengthen our team and our relations with other city and county officials.”