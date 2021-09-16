Lufkin ISD receives more than $48,000 in educational grants for 10 campuses

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- Lufkin administrators presented on Thursday $48,862.61 to the district for 21 educational grants.

The Education Foundation Grant Patrol, which includes LISD administration, Education Foundation board members and the Lufkin High School drum line and cheer, handed out the funds that will be used by 10 of LISD’s campuses, according to the district.

The grants were provided to support programs such as outdoor classrooms, virtual lessons to learn about the human body, CPR for elementary students, a mobile escape room for problem-solving, news broadcasting for elementary students, and flash reflex training in PE.

A grant that was given to Anderson Elementary was provided by the Heart Institute of East Texas because of their unique connection to heart health.

The grant was named Hands Only CPR, and it was submitted by Anderson Elementary Coach Aby Goff.

The following representatives from the Heart Institute of East Texas delivered the grant: Aruna Bachireddy (also an Education Foundation board member), Philip La Corte, and Sharon Ford.

It was meaningful for the Bachireddy’s to receive the grant since back in 2001, their son Vinay testified to pass a law to create a CPR training program in schools.

Moreover, now that the checks have been presented, teachers can bring their creative ideas to life.

“The mission of the Lufkin ISD Education Foundation is to provide opportunities for excellence in education, promote innovation in teaching, and partner with the community to enhance the quality of education for all students of the Lufkin Independent School District,” said LISD.