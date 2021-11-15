Lufkin ISD students honor classmate with diabetes, make donations during World Diabetes Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin ISD students did something special on Monday for World Diabetes Day.

Chazz is a 5th grade student at Brandon Elementary, and he has had Type 1 diabetes for most of his life, wrote the school district. His school counselor, Mrs. Barnett decided that his community should show their support for him on this special day.

“He has a great attitude, very easy going and has a great mom who is super on top of it,” said Missy Perry, Chazz’s nurse at Brandon Elementary.

Chazz is just like his classmates, but he does have an insulin pump due to his condition.

On Monday, students were able to release blue balloons, wear blue clothes and make donations.

“We are encouraging every student to donate a dollar. At the end of the week, we will make a donation in his honor to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation,” said Barnett.

Yshieka Edwards, Chazz’s mom, said the boy would get very sick when he was young, and then he was diagnosed.

“We found out when he was 1-year-old. It was a new world for us,” she mentioned.

Edwards also shared important advice for families who have children with diabetes.

“Seek medical advice, talk one-on-one with your doctor and nurses, monitor blood sugar (and) count carbs. Have a good diet. Find out what works for your baby,” she said.

During the event, the children were excited and smiling while they celebrated their classmate.

“Everyone I know is here and having a good time, a very happy time,” said Chazz.

To find out more about World Diabetes Day, click here.