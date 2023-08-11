LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A special-called meeting of the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees on Aug. 15 will include a request from the superintendent to be placed on paid administrative leave for the school year.

A meeting agenda posted online shows one of their first orders of business as the following:

“Consideration and board action, if any, to accept the request of the superintendent of schools, Lynn Torres, to be placed on administrative leave with full pay and benefits through the end of the 2023-2024 school year, effective immediately.” Agenda item

The board will also consider and possibly accept Torres’ letter of retirement at the end of the school year. That will be followed by a discussion of the superintendent search/selection process.

Also in the meeting’s agenda is the plan to discuss the “investigation of the August 7, 2023 convocation issues,” a report on a bond construction, a review of the budget and other administrative reports.

You can view the full agenda here.

Last month, Torres posted to her Superintendent’s Corner on Lufkin ISD’s website with an update before the school year started.

“This will be my 48th and final year at Lufkin ISD, and with mixed emotions, I will attend a lot of ‘lasts’ this year. Tuesday, Aug. 8, will be my last first day of school,” Torres wrote.

LISD’s next school board meeting will take place Aug. 15 at 11:30 a.m. in the Administration Building.