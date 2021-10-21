Lufkin ISD suspends mask mandate

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin ISD has suspended its mask mandate. Superintendent Lynn Torres announced the new procedures for masks Thursday.

Torres said that the district reviewed their COVID-19 dashboard data after 45 school days and received a recommendation from a local pediatrician, Dr. Jeff Glass. They will keep their promise to suspend the mask mandate when the total cases for students and or staff are below 75.

According to the Lufkin ISD Facebook page, Torres is continuing to strongly encourage the use of masks across the school district.

Lufkin ISD is one of the many school districts that have current lawsuits filed against them by the Office of the Attorney General for implementing a mask mandate.

“I will continue to strongly encourage mask wearing, vaccinations, social distancing, proper hand washing, and keeping students and staff home when sick for as long as the virus is still spreading in our community,” said Torres.

Masks will be required after the Thanksgiving holiday. If at anytime the COVID-19 cases rise within the district, parents and staff will be notified when the mask mandate is reinstated.

“With so many traveling during the holidays, we feel it is best for our staff and students to return to school after Thanksgiving wearing masks for hopefully a temporary time period. We will stay informed with our local health department and the recommendation of our local pediatricians on what is best for the health and safety of our staff and students,” said Torres.

The suspension of the mask mandate along with new procedures will begin on Monday, Oct. 25.