Lufkin ISD systems down due to ransomware attack

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Several Lufkin ISD systems are down due to a ransomware attack over the weekend, according to Lufkin ISD’s Facebook page.

Lufkin ISD’s internet and Skyward will be down. There are Dell engineers on site working to fix the issue and the school district will keep parents updated through Remind and social media.

The school district says that their cybersecurity seems to have worked but they are checking to see if the data is compromised.

Lufkin ISD is not the only East Texas school district to be affected by cyberattacks. Earlier this year, information at Whitehouse ISD was compromised. The records possibly consisted of home addresses, phone numbers and social security numbers.