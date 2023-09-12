TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s the first year Lufkin ISD and Longview ISD are doing an East Texas Food Bank Pantry Raid Contest to see which district can raise the most funds.

This week is special because Lufkin and Longview will be playing each other in our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week this Friday night. All week long, students look forward to the big rivalry game.

Now, they also have the chance to compete with these fundraisers to see who can raise the most money. All of the funds that each district raises stay within each county and will benefit their residents.

To contribute to Lufkin ISD pantry raid, click here.

To contribute to the Longview Lobo’s, click here.

Elizabeth Ross, a media director with Longview ISD explained that this contest impacts East Texas Food Bank’s backpack programs.

“This basically means, these backpacks are filled with food each week and they go home with families. Because some of our kids, in both of our districts after they leave us at 3:30 on Friday they may not eat again until 7ish in the morning on Monday,” said Elizabeth Ross, the Longview ISD multimedia director.

With this competition, at the end of the day, everyone is coming together to help out their communities.