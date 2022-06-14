LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – 37-year-old Charles Olford of Lufkin was arrested Monday night for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to an incident report, Olford is accused of assaulting a man with an ax.

Officers reported that they found the victim bleeding from a deep gash in his hip, who told them that Olford had “chopped” him with an ax.

Olford was found shortly after and taken into custody. Jail records show that he has previous arrests in Angelina County, including several assault charges over the last 15 years.

The victim is expected to recover after being taken to a local hospital for treatment.