LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was arrested early Thursday morning after a high-speed pursuit with top speeds of 100 mph ended in an accident, according to police.

Officials said an officer attempted to stop Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Abney Avenue when he refused to pull over and the pursuit ended five minutes later.

The pursuit headed northbound on Raguet Street before ending in the 5000 block of Lotus Lane when Gonzalez lost control of his Chevy Impala and wrecked.

“His vehicle came to rest on its roof and damaged a business fence,” officials said. “Gonzalez then exited his vehicle and fled on foot but was taken into custody after he attempted to jump a fence but fell.”

Officials said Gonzalez was also found to be in possession of meth at the time of his 1:30 a.m. arrest, and remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 10 a.m.